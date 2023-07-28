Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Down 5%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.50. 481,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 601,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wabash National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

