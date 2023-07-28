Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of WBD opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

