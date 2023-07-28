WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

WCFB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

