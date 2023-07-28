WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
WCFB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 58. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
