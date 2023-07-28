WealthSpring Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

WealthSpring Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 19,361,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,919,260. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

