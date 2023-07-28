WealthSpring Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

WealthSpring Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.7% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HDV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.77. 325,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,935. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

