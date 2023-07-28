Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

7/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $44.50 to $49.00.

7/19/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $47.00.

7/11/2023 – Hancock Whitney was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

6/8/2023 – Hancock Whitney had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.50 to $49.00.

HWC stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 375,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 33.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 79.4% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 245,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

