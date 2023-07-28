West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.
West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.
West Bancorporation Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 1,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $348.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Transactions at West Bancorporation
In other news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,496.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,753 shares of company stock worth $189,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
