Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,044 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $30,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 1,766,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REXR. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

