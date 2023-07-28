Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 859.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,526 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

CP traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,826. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

