Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.77 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 26.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $148.85. 13,661,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,353. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

