Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $232.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,361. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

