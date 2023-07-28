Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,327 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

Chubb Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,332. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

