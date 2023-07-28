Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $14.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $560.02. 2,256,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,598. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.93.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

