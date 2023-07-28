Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau acquired 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $38,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

