WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.21 million and $2.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02322763 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

