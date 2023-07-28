Zacks Research Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

TELUS Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other analysts have also weighed in on T. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

T stock opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$23.28 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company has a market cap of C$34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.97.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.