ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 1,767,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,187,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.