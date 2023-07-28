Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,186. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Featured Stories

