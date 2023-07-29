2,644 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after purchasing an additional 310,274 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.08 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

