3,383 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the first quarter. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 152,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 122,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $61.41. 11,593,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

