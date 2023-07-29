42-coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.56 Million (42)

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $368.07 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $37,254.70 or 1.27103834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00310804 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013480 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020729 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
42-coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.