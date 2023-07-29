7,491 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 482,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,413. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

