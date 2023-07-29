8,954 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 896,962 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

