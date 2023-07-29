A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AOS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,405,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,518. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

