ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 790,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. 556,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $680,827.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,767.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 100,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after buying an additional 249,167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

