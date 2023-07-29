Acala Token (ACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.14 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,371.42 or 1.00024804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,391,666 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 771,391,666 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06730014 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,578,141.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.