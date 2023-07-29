Achain Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $204,902.07 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003161 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

