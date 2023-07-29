Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 8,167 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. 183,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,245. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.75 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.06 and its 200 day moving average is $256.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.