Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.52. 1,909,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,996. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.65. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.