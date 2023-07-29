Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. 1,176,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,317. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

