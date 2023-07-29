Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 577,403 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 229.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 828,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,403 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MFC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 3,043,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,725. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

