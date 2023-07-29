Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.56. 1,104,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

