Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

