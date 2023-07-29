Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $24.33 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 539,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,244 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.37. 7,541,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

