Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,458. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average is $276.05.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock worth $4,205,185. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

