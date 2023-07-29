Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,341.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 567,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 124,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,501,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,820,000 after buying an additional 114,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.45. 2,935,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

