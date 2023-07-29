Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 4,803 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.85.

Shares of MA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

