Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,843 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $118,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Adobe by 47.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,248 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $368,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Adobe by 97.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 572,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $220,495,000 after purchasing an additional 282,068 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

