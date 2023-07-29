Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.96. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 390,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $3,587,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Articles

