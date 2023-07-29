Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.96. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 390,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,581,844 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $3,587,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,136,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

