Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

