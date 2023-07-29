Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 421,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Aflac by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,714,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Aflac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 346,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 108,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.39 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.