AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.25-$15.25 EPS.

AGCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,134. AGCO has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 118.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AGCO by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AGCO by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

