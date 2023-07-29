Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 27.0% in July

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

