AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Price Performance
Shares of EOVBF stock remained flat at C$13.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.00. AirTrip has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.00.
AirTrip Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirTrip
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.