Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 230,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. Albany International has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Albany International by 1,344.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Albany International by 9.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.