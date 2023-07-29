Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Albany International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIN stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. 230,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,114. Albany International has a 1 year low of $76.97 and a 1 year high of $115.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,543,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,732,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

