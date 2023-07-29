Algorand One Day Volume Reaches $23.94 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $868.63 million and approximately $23.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00045149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,681,866 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.