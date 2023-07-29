Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

ERH opened at $10.29 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.