Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
ERH opened at $10.29 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.