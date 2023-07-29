Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,900 ($24.36) and last traded at GBX 1,920 ($24.62). 6,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 72,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($24.75).

Alpha FX Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £810.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,920 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.22.

About Alpha FX Group

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

