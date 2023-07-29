Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Alpha Services and Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
About Alpha Services and
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.