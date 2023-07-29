Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Alpha Services and Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.